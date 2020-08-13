Samaritan’s Closet & Pantry feeding the hungry of Wayne County

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Samaritan’s Closet & Pantry in Waynesboro is once again supplying food to hungry families in Wayne County.
The charitable organization had halted its pantry services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is an outreach ministry of Wayne County’s Christian community, providing food twice a month to nearly 500 families in the area and feeds nearly 5,000 people.
The thrift store offers clothing at bargain prices and all proceeds go to support their mission of feeding the hungry.
The Director of Operations, Eddy Hutto, says that most people don’t know about Samaritan’s Pantry or the many people who depend on them for food.
“The general public just don’t recognize the need,” said Hutto. “But if they come here and spend some time in our ministry volunteering, they’d notice the people who walk through our doors who just say, ‘We’re hungry, we don’t have any food at home.‘”
“This is especially true of our elderly people that are on a low-fixed income,” Hutto added. “Those are the people that are most grateful for what we’re doing here. In fact, they’ll tell us if it wasn’t for us, they wouldn’t even have food to last a month.”
New food applications will be accepted at Samaritan’s Closet & Pantry on Sept. 11 and 18 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Those who apply will need to provide a photo identification and a utility bill as proof of residency in Wayne County.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.