Perry County Sheriff’s Office raising funds for body cameras

“It comes about with some citizens that were concerned after the recent events that’s gone on throughout the nation, you know, involving a necessity for body cameras for Perry County Sheriffs Department,” Nobles said. “We done got one large amount donation that donated to us for $5,000. You know, right now they kinda want to remain anonymous where it came from. We’ve had two, $2,000 donations and they are the same way, they kinda want to remain anonymous. We did have a $1,200 [donation] that came from a local hunting club right here in Perry County.”