New 911 system in place for Wayne County

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency announced they have completed the switch to a new 911 emergency response system.
The RAPID SOS system partners with cell phone providers at no cost to the county and can locate a caller’s position within a few feet of accuracy.
The old system could often take up to 15-minutes to provide the location of a caller and wasn’t as accurate.
Just recently, the new RAPID SOS system allowed emergency responders to quickly find a caller who was unable to provide the location of their emergency.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.