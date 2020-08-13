New 911 system in place for Wayne County

By Eddie Robertson | August 13, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:34 PM

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency announced they have completed the switch to a new 911 emergency response system.

The RAPID SOS system partners with cell phone providers at no cost to the county and can locate a caller’s position within a few feet of accuracy.

The old system could often take up to 15-minutes to provide the location of a caller and wasn’t as accurate.

Just recently, the new RAPID SOS system allowed emergency responders to quickly find a caller who was unable to provide the location of their emergency.

