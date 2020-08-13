JCSD: Deputies de-escalate situation after boy with autism shoots into home

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After responding to a reported shooting on Wednesday afternoon, two Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies de-escalated a “critical” situation with an armed juvenile who has autism.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh King and Deputy Derick Knight were the first to arrive at the scene in southwestern Jones County where a boy with autism was armed with two guns.
“The young man was armed with two weapons and had fired at least one of the weapons several times prior to our arrival. Deputy King and Deputy Knight were able to talk him into dropping one of the weapons he was holding after several extremely tense moments,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a news release.
The sheriff’s department confirmed that shots were fired into the home and two weapons were used by the boy in the incident.
“This situation had the potential to require the use of deadly force by our deputies as the young man had been actively shooting before we arrived on scene; however, our deputies utilized their experience, training in critical incident shooting response, training in de-escalation techniques, and situational awareness to bring this incident to a safe conclusion for all,” Berlin said.
The juvenile was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg for evaluation.
No residents of the home, neighbors of JCSD personnel were injured.
