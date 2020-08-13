Hub City Transit to use new grant funds for accessibility improvements

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hub City Transit has received a 1.82 million dollar grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Buses and Bus Facilities Program as well as an additional $3 million from the FTA through the CARES Act.
“This grant means a lot in terms of access to bus stops,” said Hattiesburg Urban Development Director Andrew Ellard. “Hub City Transit has been around for a very long time and little by little over the last several years, we’ve done a lot to create better access and bus shelters. In a lot of areas, there’s still a need in terms of access to those places.”
This grant will provide funds for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements as well as help create better accessibility for bus riders.
Eight project sites that will be funded through the grant include:
- Ward 5 – Edwards Street, in the Irene Chapel Neighborhood
- Ward 5 – McInnis Loop, between South 28th Avenue and Highway 11
- Ward 4 – Hardy Street, between Park Avenue and South 17th Avenue
- Ward 2 – Edwards Street, between Tuscan Avenue and Duke Avenue
- Ward 2 – East 7th Street, in the Mobile-Bouie Neighborhood
- Ward 2 – Grace Avenue
- Ward 1 – Hardy Street, between 36th and 38th Avenues
- Ward 1 – North 31st Avenue, north of 7th Street
“Hub City Transit expanded to it’s seven routes and 15 transit points a couple of years ago,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “The more we can connect those bus stops, it increases pedestrian access to the bus stops themselves.”
Barker says this grant will go a long way in providing an efficient way of transportation for Hattiesburg residents.
“We continue to upgrade technology to where you can actually track the transit bus you’re waiting on at hubcitytransit.com,” Barker said. “This is just another piece of that trying to increase ridership and just give people access to the facilities they need access too whether it be medical, educational or retail.”
The city will use the CARES Act funding to operate, maintain and manage the transit system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
