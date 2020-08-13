HPD motorcycle officer struck by vehicle Thursday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg Police Department motorcycle officer was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning.
The accident happened at the intersection of WSF Tatum Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 10 a.m.
According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, the officer was going north on Veterans Memorial Parkway on his motorcycle and was struck by a vehicle crossing traffic onto WSF Tatum Drive.
The officer was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment on his non-life-threatening injuries.
The drive of the other vehicle did stop at the scene.
The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.
