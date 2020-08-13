Hot day ahead with thunderstorm chances for Pine Belt

We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-70s. Today is going to be hot with highs in the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will fire up later this afternoon, giving us a chance to cool down. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.
Friday will be a little wetter as our rain chances jump up to 60 percent in the afternoon as scattered thunderstorms fire up. Highs will be in the low 90s.
This weekend will be warm with partly cloudy skies and a few stray storms. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Next week will be a little drier with lower humidity. Highs will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies early in the week.
