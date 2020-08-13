Hattiesburg man arrested after early-morning police chase

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars for allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen car early Thursday morning.
Officials with the Hattiesburg police department said the chase started when officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle just after midnight on U.S. Highway 49 near Interstate 59.
Police said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jerald Martin, drove the stolen Chevrolet Impala out of the city limits and eventually stopped near Ashtin Austin Lane in south Forrest County.
Martin was arrested and booked into the Forrest County Jail on charges of felony eluding and grand larceny auto.
Deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the chase and arrest.
