Forrest Co. EMD holding “Back to School” mask giveaway Thursday and Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Emergency Management District will have a “Back to School” Community Mask Distribution program on Thursday and Friday.
Pick-up locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Shut-in and elderly members of the community are encouraged to call Forrest County EMD at (601) 544-5911 to arrange for delivery.
Pick-up locations are as follows:
- Forrest County EMD office, 4080 U.S. Highway 11, Hattiesburg (next to Sully’s)
- Petal Civic Center, 712 South Main St., Petal
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #1, 810 Main St., Hattiesburg
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #3, 53 Academy Dr., Hattiesburg
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #4, 5033 Old Highway 42, Hattiesburg
- Hattiesburg #5, 922 East Hardy St., Hattiesburg
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #6, 3804 Montague Blvd., Hattiesburg
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #7, 46 Parkway Blvd., Hattiesburg
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #8, 104 Lamar Blvd., Hattiesburg
Thursday Only:
- Sunrise Volunteer Fire Department, 1071 Luther Carter Rd., Petal
- McLaurin Volunteer Fire Department, 310 Carter Rd., Hattiesburg
- Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, 48 U.S. Highway 49 to Brooklyn Road., Brooklyn
Friday Only:
- Dixie Volunteer Fire Department, 19 Dixie Barn Rd., Hattiesburg
- Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, 610 Macedonia Rd., Petal
- North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, 2315 Glendale Ave., Hattiesburg
- Carnes Volunteer Fire Department, 262 John Morris Rd., Lumberton
If anyone has any questions about the mask giveaway, you can call Forrest County EMD at (601) 544-5911.
