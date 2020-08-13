Former Meridian police officer charged federally with extortion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A grand jury indicted former Meridian police officer Royric Benamon over extortion charges.
Benamon, 27, faces two counts of extortion under color of official right.
“Fighting public corruption is a top priority of this office, as our society is undermined when those in positions of power become corrupted and abuse the public trust for personal gain. We will continue to root out corrupt officials who endanger our communities and tarnish the reputation of our law enforcement who serve and protect us so honorably,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.
The indictment says Benamon pulled over drivers in the middle of the night in Lauderdale County, taking a cash payment from them in lieu of issuing a ticket. He resigned from Meridian Police Department after the allegations were first made public.
FBI Agents arrested Benamon on Wednesday. He will stand trial on October 5. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.
