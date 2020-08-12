Wayne Co. School District employee tests positive for COVID-19

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One worker for the Wayne County School District has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the school district, the employee and all those who were in contact with the person has since gone into a 14-day quarantine, following guidelines by state health officials.
The area where the employee worked has been deep cleaned and sterilized by a professional cleaning crew.
WCSD has contacted state health officials and is making sure to keep others safe.
As of now, school is still in session with distance learning.
