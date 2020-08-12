Two senators, two different votes on Gov. Reeves education bill veto

“I had told our leadership in the senate that I felt the house was determined to override the governor’s veto politically, and I felt like that if we went ahead and overwrote the veto before we got a DMR bill passed that we would not be able to negotiate with them and they would not negotiate with us on the DMR bill. That is exactly what happened. We left this morning at 10 o’clock from the chamber, adjourned without a DMR budget again,” Polk said.