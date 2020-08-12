Tornado recovery committee meets in Jefferson Davis County

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Recovery and rebuilding efforts continue from the deadly Easter Sunday tornadoes that ripped through the Pine Belt in April.
Representatives from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, The Pine Belt Foundation and R3SM met in Jefferson Davis County on Wednesday trying to help the victims get back on their feet.
While money is being made available on a case-by-case basis, the long-term recovery committee is also seeking donations and volunteers so more can be done.
Mavis Creagh, executive director for R3SM, says the storms damaged and destroyed many homes in the area, leaving the community’s most vulnerable in need.
“Some people might not have been able to recover on their own and the majority of the people that we assist are elderly or disabled or they’re small children in the household and when a storm or disaster happens, what do you do?” Creagh asked. “We’re thankful to everybody who has stood up, that has partnered for the community and we’re just very thankful and grateful and we want to see them recovered and better than ever.”
At least nine tornadoes went through Mississippi on April 12, leaving 14 people dead, hundreds of homes destroyed or damaged and some businesses also damaged.
An EF-4 tornado started in Jefferson Davis County and tracked for 68 miles and had a maximum width of at least 2 miles.
