Suspect in Lamar County chase arrested in Hattiesburg
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | August 12, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 8:28 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted after a weekend chase in Lamar County was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said Sternell Johnson, also known as “KayNine,” was arrested following a traffic stop.

Johnson was wanted by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office after he and two others fled from a traffic stop on Highway 98 near Weathersby Road around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

The car chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a fence on Hillside Drive. The three men ran from the scene.

Rigel said deputies seized guns and approximately 3 pounds of marijuana and assorted ecstasy tablets from the vehicle.

Two of the men were taken into custody a short time later, both of which were convicted felons, according to Rigel.

