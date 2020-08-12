Suspect in Lamar County chase arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted after a weekend chase in Lamar County was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
The Hattiesburg Police Department said Sternell Johnson, also known as “KayNine,” was arrested following a traffic stop.
Johnson was wanted by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office after he and two others fled from a traffic stop on Highway 98 near Weathersby Road around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.
The car chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a fence on Hillside Drive. The three men ran from the scene.
Rigel said deputies seized guns and approximately 3 pounds of marijuana and assorted ecstasy tablets from the vehicle.
Two of the men were taken into custody a short time later, both of which were convicted felons, according to Rigel.
