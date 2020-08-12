Shirley’s in Collins reopening 17 months after being destroyed by arson

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A popular clothing and gift store in Collins will reopen Friday morning, 17 months after it was destroyed by arson.
Shirley’s was gutted by a blaze in March of 2019.
Co-owner Tammy White says the new store is larger and will have most of the items that the old store had.
White says it will open at 9 a.m. Friday.
Store hours will be 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Meanwhile, Keedrick D. Jordan, the man accused of allegedly setting fire to the store, was indicted by a grand jury on arson charges last month. Jordan has also been indicted for burglary in connection with the case.
The Covington County Circuit Clerk’s office says Jordan will face trial on the arson charge in January of 2021.
No trial date has been set for the burglary charge.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.