Pine Belt school districts report COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, at least 27 schools in the state have reported coronavirus cases. In the Pine Belt, that includes Forrest, Jones and Wayne counties.
In its fourth day of a new school year, the Jones County School District has reported two COVID-19 cases. One of the cases is a student from South Jones High School.
“There was a total of nine students that had to be quarantined for 14 days due to close contact with the person that tested positive,” Jones County Superintendent Tommy Parker said.
According to Parker, the other student who tested positive is from Northeast Jones High School. He says only one other student has to quarantine due to close contact.
“Those students that are quarantined, we’re going to do everything that we can to provide them with their schoolwork so that they don’t miss any of their schoolwork while they’re out on quarantine,” Parker said. “Obviously, if they are home sick and don’t feel like doing the work, that will be taken into consideration as well.”
Parker says the district has a response team that oversees the cleaning protocols.
“They go in and identify the areas where the student’s classes were and we do a deep cleaning and sanitation of that,” Parker said.
One district that hasn’t started classes just yet but has two teachers who are currently under quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19 is Forrest County.
“That was something that happened prior to them coming in any contact with children and so those will be rotating off as far as their quarantine time and they’ll be coming back as soon as that time is up,” Forrest County School District Brian Freeman.
Freeman says the teachers are doing better and he expects they will return on the second day of classes.
“We do believe they’ll both start on Tuesday,” Freeman said.
Freeman says the district has a plan in place in case teachers test positive during the school year and can’t teach their students.
“They may have a homeroom teacher, but there’s actually other teachers that will Zoom classes into that particular classroom,” Freeman said.
Both superintendents say they will continue to follow safety procedures and do their best to keep teachers and students safe.
“This of course is not going to be the first time this is going to happen,” Freeman said. “It’s going to happen throughout the year as you can see at other schools that have already started. You’re going to have problems with students and staff.”
“As long as we have positive cases in our community among students and adults, we’re going to continue to have those same positive cases in school with our students and our staff,” Parker said.
Since Petal is also in Forrest County, WDAM reached out to Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon. He says the district does not have any teachers who have tested positive.
The Wayne County School District also reported an employee had tested positive.
All those who had contact with the employee are in a 14-day quarantine. The district is currently in session with distance learning.
