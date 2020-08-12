Perseid meteor shower peaks Wednesday night

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The night sky is filled with stars and wonderment. If you’re like me, it’s something beautiful to look at when you’re driving to work between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Besides stars and moons, we're going to see something special over the next several nights. The best part is it's free.
Now this free show I’m talking about is the Perseid meteor shower!
This meteor shower is the second most prolific meteor shower, and it will be peaking on Wednesday night.
If you miss it, don’t worry. It will still be visible into the weekend.
Now, the meteors we see are actually leftover debris from the comet Swift-Turtle, which came by a very long time ago. Even though the comet is long gone, its debris is still there in space.
Now, the best part about the Perseid meteor shower is you can get a great show for very little effort. All you have to do is head outside between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Now, I know that's late, but that's your best time to see the meteors. You should see anywhere from 50 to 80 meteors an hour.
Just look off toward the northeast and look toward the constellation Perseus. You can find it by downloading a stargazing app.
You’ll have to be away from city lights, because if you have any light pollution, you’re not going to be able to see it.
This year’s show may be hampered by a couple things. One, our moon might be a little too bright. Second, we may have to deal with some pesky clouds. But, if you get a good shot of it, you’re going to be in for quite a treat.
If you plan on watching the meteor shower, just remember, allow your eyes about 10 to 15 minutes to acclimate to the darkness. After that, you should be in for a treat.
