MHP implements Operation S.T.O.P campaign to promote school bus safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), along with the Mississippi Department of Education, is implementing the Operation S.T.O.P. (Safe Transport Of Pupils) traffic safety initiative for the upcoming school year.
MHP says the objective of Operation S.T.O.P. is to educate motorists on the dangers students face boarding the school bus. The operation also wants to create a safer environment for school buses as they travel on the roadways.
“Our future literally boards a school bus every day and the priority for our Troopers will be to ensure the Safe Transport of Pupils to their destination,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “We urge you to join us as we invest in the future of our state.”
Throughout the upcoming school year, MHP says the emphasis will be placed on school bus loading zones and saturation patrols will be conducted to combat speeding and distracted driving issues.
“I encourage motorists to slow down and to watch for children at bus stops. We all want to ensure children arrive to school and return home safely, and we can help achieve that by paying attention to our surroundings and by not passing a school bus stopped for pick up and drop off,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.
MHP says Operation S.T.O.P. will host activities throughout the 2020 – 2021 school year.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.