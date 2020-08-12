Marion Co. voting precinct changes made due to coronavirus

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A lot is happening for both presidential candidates on the campaign front, and here in the Pine Belt, changes are coming for some voters.
The Marion County Board Supervisors issued an order to temporarily move some voting precincts, stating it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing in some of those places, justifying the relocation.
The order also says the temporary moves are in the best interest of voters and will not adversely impact any of them.
Six precincts have been moved to a new location, and here is where those precincts have been relocated:
- Cedar Grove - Cedar Grove Baptist Church
- Carley - Bunker Hill Baptist Church
- Goss - Goss Baptist Church
- Union - Baylis Chapel United Methodist Church
- Pine Burr - Pine Burr Church of the Lord Jesus Christ
- Jefferson Middle School will still be a precinct but voting will move from the parking entrance to the intersection of West Avenue and Peace Street
County officials say they are doing everything they can to keep voters safe at the polls in November.
