Laurel drive-by shooting suspects arrested

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Laurel Monday have been arrested.
According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to a shooting complaint on the 800 block of West 12th Street around 1:30 p.m.
The shooting victim was transported by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment, and they are currently recovering at a Jackson area hospital.
Anthony D. Jones, 21, and Erica King, 37, were both arrested for their involvement in the shooting.
Jones is being charged with one count of drive-by shooting and one count of aggravated assault, while King is being charged with one count of accessory to a drive-by shooting and one count of accessory to aggravated assault.
Both suspects will have their first appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible, according to LPD.
If anyone has information about the shooting or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.
