Laurel animal shelter trying to recover from COVID-19 impact

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 is still causing problems for organizations in the Pine Belt, one of those being Southern Cross Animal Shelter in Laurel.
SCAR is working to bounce back from the impact COVID-19 has made.
“Now we are starting to open up a bit more,” said shelter board member Karlee Wimberly. “At one point, we weren’t allowing visitors, but we’ve started back. We’ve had some great adoptions come through with COVID.”
Wimberly said the shelter relies solely on fundraising and donations. She said because of the lack of opportunities to raise money, they’ve had to stop taking in new animals.
“We can’t take in animals that we can’t care for. We can’t fund them,” Wimberly said. “That’s something we consider when we take in animals is if we have the funding for it, and right now we don’t. The numbers here at SCAR are the lowest they’ve been in the history of SCAR, because we’re trying to make sure that we can care for what we have.”
There are currently 30 animals in the shelter and 20 in foster homes.
Wimberly said things have been a little better since the shelter started allowing visitors back inside.
“People are more willing to donate when they can see what they are donating to, and that’s something we encourage,” Wimberly said. “We want donors to come out and see that we are taking care of these dogs and cats and doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”
The shelter is taking COVID-19 precautions by doing temperature checks, routine cleaning and wearing face masks.
