Jones County School District announces first COVID-19 case

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County School District announced their first COVID-19 case since students returned last week.
According to JCSD Superintendent Tommy Parker, a student from South Jones High School was reported to test positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.
Immediately following the report of the positive case, Parker and the school district contacted parents of students that were possibly in contact with the student how has the virus.
“We are following the procedures we have put in place to notify parents to notify those students that were in close contact with the student,” said Parker.
Nine students that were in contact with the positive student are currently in quarantine for 14-days. One of those students has also tested positive for COVID-19.
The district’s COVID-19 response team identified areas where the positive student was and have cleaned and sterilized those areas.
“We will continue to help implement all our safety procedures for all of our other students and to help keep our students safe,” Parker said.
This is the school district’s first positive coronavirus case since they returned for the 2020 school year on Aug. 7.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.