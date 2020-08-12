Humid day as thunderstorm chances rises in Pine Belt

We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Today is going to be hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices between 100-105. Scattered thunderstorms will fire up later this afternoon, giving us a chance to cool down. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.
Expect more of the same tomorrow. Mostly sunny in the morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Scattered thunderstorms will linger into Friday. That will keep us in the low 90s.
This weekend will be warm with partly cloudy skies and a few stray storms. Highs will be in the low 90s.
