FCSO: Convicted felon busted with meth, stolen gun in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted felon accused of peddling drugs in Forrest County was arrested on multiple felony charges over the weekend.
Anthony Smith, 41, was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
Smith’s arrest was the result on a month-long investigation, according to Scott Lees, Public Information Officer for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
Lees said Smith, of Sumrall, was suspected of selling drugs out of different rooms at the Wagon Wheel Hotel and RV Park off U.S. Highway 42 near the Forrest County/Perry County line.
Lees said Smith was in possession of more than 22 grams of methamphetamine and a gun stolen out of Jones County when he was arrested. Smith was also on parole through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Smith is being held at the Forrest County Jail.
