Wayne General Hospital celebrates National Health Center Week

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne General Hospital is observing National Health Center Week 2020, which runs from Aug. 9-15.
This national campaign aims to increase awareness of the positive impact community health centers have by providing affordable health care while meeting the highest care standards.
Wayne General offers quality healthcare services along with educational seminars in schools and assisted living facilities in Wayne County and surrounding areas with a focus on a healthy diet and exercise.
Programs are in place at Wayne General to assist home-bound residents who may have difficulty coming to the hospital for healthcare education.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 85% of American adults interacted with a healthcare professional in 2019.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.