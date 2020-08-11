WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 impact in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is again discussing COVID-19 response in Mississippi.
The total number of cases in the state is nearing 70,000 since March, with 644 reported Tuesday.
Reeves praised Mississippians after another day of lower numbers compared to recent weeks.
“Your efforts are working,” he said. “When things are bad, I’m going to tell you they’re bad. [...] When things are good, I’ll tell you they’re good.”
He says the lower numbers are working because of the efforts of Mississippians wearing masks and social distancing.
“Masks work far better than lockdowns,” he said.
He wants the positive results continue into classrooms and athletic fields.
After the announcement that the Big Ten Conference is canceling its fall football season, Reeves took to Twitter, calling college football “essential.”
Reeves clarified these comments during his press conference. He said it wouldn’t make sense to have stadiums packed with fans, but he believes the players should be able to play. He pointed out the #WeWantToPlay movement involving prominent college players like Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
He says society needs to find a way to live, until a vaccine is developed, to spend life smartly but to keep going on with life.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs took time to debunk a theory of incorrect death totals. He says the cause of death does not come from the health department, but from local facilities or coroners, and MSDH vets each submission to make sure they are accurate.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.