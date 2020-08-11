Universal Health Services conducts a survey calculating COVID-19 related mental issues

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A new report about the impact of COVID-19 on mental health found that 68 percent of Americans surveyed call COVID-19 an extreme crisis. The survey was done by Universal Health Services, the parent company of Gulfport Behavioral Health.
Gulfport Behavioral Health System Director Stephen East says it’s their job to provide comfort and resources for the community, especially during a pandemic.
“We found even before the survey came out, just locally as a team we’ve identified we need to be there. People are going to start getting locked in their houses. They’re going to have a totally different routine that they’re setting up. So we felt it was important to get out in front and we started our stress and anxiety hotline,” said East.
Anyone feeling overwhelmed with anxiety or stress can call the hotline at 228-236-2236 and speak to a trained social worker or therapist regarding their situation.
According to the survey the leading causes of the COVID stress include:
- Isolation
- Risk of exposure
- Economic concerns
- Unknown duration of COVID-19
- The lack of normalcy
East says with COVID-19 numbers reported daily, it’s best to moderately consume the reports.
“If you listen every day, it’s very easy to become overwhelmed by what’s happening around you. If you take in a little encapsulation, you can digest it better. You can better prepare yourself,” said East.
East says it’s also important to ask for help, but only about 15 percent of those surveyed have sought online or in person counseling.
If you don’t currently have a mental health provider and feel you need some help, many businesses are expanding their employee assistance programs or you can go to MentalHealthMS.com to find a provider.
