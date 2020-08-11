Sunny skies today, rain expected later this week

We started off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Today is going to be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices between 100-105. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. Expect more of the same tomorrow. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices between 100-105. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible.