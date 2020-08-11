Pine Belt rural hospital CEO discusses COVID-19 plan, concerns

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the coronavirus continues to be a threat to citizens in Mississippi, we’re learning some rural hospitals in our area may not be equipped to handle COVID-19 patients with sever symptoms.
Jasper General Hospital in Bay Springs is a small swing bed hospital, meaning it provides care but transfers patients out to larger hospitals for emergency treatment.
“We do not have an emergency room and we do not have a respiratory therapist on staff, so for us to take a COVID patient that is in need of those services, that wouldn’t be possible for us,” Jasper General CEO Eric Jordan said.
Jordan detailed the many services Jasper General Healthcare does provide.
“We have a 12-bed hospital unit, a 110-bed nursing home under the same roof,” Jordan said. “We have an assisted living facility, we have a home health agency, we have two physician clinics and we have an outpatient rehab clinic. So we have a variety of services.”
But those services would not be able to accommodate hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Jordan said another reason Jasper General would not see COVID-19 patients in the hospital is that the nursing home and assisted living are part of the same building.
Jasper General does have an acute care service area.
“Our plan is if we do have a nursing home resident, or a swing bed patient for that matter, that become infected with the virus, they will be moved to the hospital unit for acute care services,” Jordan said.
Patients will severe symptoms will be moved to a larger hospital.
“If they need care beyond what we can provide, then they will be transferred to a hospital that can provide those services, most likely South Central because they are nearest to us,” Jordan said.
Transferring patients to larger facilities for emergencies is the standard process at Jasper General and COVID-19 hospitalization falls under emergency care.
Jordan said there has not been a surge of cases in the county requiring hospitalization, but he worries the virus will spread with the start of school.
“I mean we’re like everyone else, we’re concerned with school starting back just because there are a lot of people in a small, confined area.” Jordan said. “That causes concern for us simply because you know if children begin to get sick and they take it home to their parents, that could create problems for the community and us here at Jasper General.”
Jordan explains that Jasper General as an entity employs a lot of adults who work with the elderly in the nursing home and assisted living.
“We employ a good many people, and they have school-age children or most of them do, so you know if their kids get sick at school and bring it home then we could have a problem with staffing, and that’s a very serious concern of ours,” Jordan said.
As of Aug. 10, Jasper County has reported a total of 338 coronavirus cases and nine deaths.
