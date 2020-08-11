Pay up for Pets fundraiser benefits area animal shelters

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Every year, Garner Dental Group has held the Pay up for Pets fundraiser where all donations made to chosen animal shelters are matched by the group.
“Every community has a shelter and a lot of times the shelters are not funded as much as they really need every month,” said project organizer Michelle Garner. “The shelters just really appreciate somebody taking notice and wanting to do something for these animals in the area.”
This year’s shelters were Hub City Humane Society and Laurel-Jones County Animal Rescue League.
“It’s incredible and it means a whole bunch to us,” said Hub City Humane Society manager Holly Mitchell. “We definitely appreciate their support.”
“This is a little over half of what it costs to run our shelter for a month,” said Cindy Pitts, President of Laurel-Jones County Animal Rescue League. “This is absolutely amazing and we are so blessed that y’all picked us this year.”
The Laurel-Jones County Animal Rescue League raised a little more than $5,000, which totals to more than $10,000 after being matched.
It will use the money toward finishing a new cat room.
“We’ll be moving our cat room, where you can go in and sit down and play with the cats, to the other side of the cat patio,” said Pitts. “We will then be able to do a meet and greet in our lobby. Our lobby is just too small now to do it. This will help get that cat room off the ground.”
Hub City Humane Society raised a little over $8,000 which totals to a little more than $13,000 after being matched.
It will use the money to update kennels and housing for the animals.
“All of our buildings here were donated many years ago,” said Mitchell. “They’re really old trailers and just through age they’re beginning to fail. We are building new buildings and adding new kennels. It’s meaning new housing and food and all of these great things that we have for our dogs on property.”
This is the fourth year for the dental group to host this project.
