Pandemic not keeping new businesses from opening in downtown Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people are continuing to open businesses in downtown Laurel despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Bird Dog Cafe on Short 7th Street just opened a couple of weeks ago. It’s located in a former home that was built in 1905. It’s renovation was featured last year on the hit HGTV series “Hometown.”
Near the downtown post office, two other businesses will soon be opening.
320 5th Street will be a music venue, restaurant and bar that will open it’s doors on Aug. 19. It’s located in an old radio and TV repair shop.
And next door in the former Slowboat Brewing Co. building, the Texas Pitmaster BBQ of Laurel is being constructed. Owner Josh Davenport says he hopes to start serving the public in about four weeks.
Laurel Main Street Executive Director Judi Holifield says she expects three other new restaurants to open in downtown Laurel by the end of the year.
