March on Washington reconfigured to comply with virus rules

In this June 9, 2020 file photo, the Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. A national commemoration of the 1963 civil rights March on Washington is being reconfigured to comply with coronavirus protocols in the District of Columbia. This comes amid widespread protests and unrest over the police killings of Black Americans. Although many marchers will arrive via charter buses from surrounding communities on Aug. 28, the Rev. Al Sharpton will ask others to join satellite marches in states that are considered hot spots for COVID-19. (Source: Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)