Lawmakers return to Capitol, override Governor’s veto on education budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The legislature hasn’t voted to override a Governor’s veto since 2002 when Ronnie Musgrove was Governor. That changed Monday. And now the education budget originally passed by the legislature is law, despite that veto.
Lawmakers returned to the Capitol with safety at the top of mind--temperature checks, lawmakers spacing out and required masks. But they came back to address an issue that they say left school districts around the state in limbo.
“We are here today to override the governors veto of the education budget, House Bill 1700,” explained House Education Chairman Rep. Richard Bennett. “And correct the wrongs that was committed against the educators and students across the state.”
Governor Tate Reeves has said he partially vetoed the education budget because it didn’t fund the School Recognition Program.
But the House Education chair says there were many of budgets left in jeopardy because of the veto... including parts of the school funding formula, school nurse program and school supply fund.
“The cards were sent to the district but they haven’t been turned on by MDE,” described Bennett. “That’s because they can’t because of the veto.”
Unlike some legislative issues, this one was free of any floor debate. The House voted 109-7 to override the veto.
Hours later, the Senate agreed to override the veto by a vote of 41-1.
“The fact that the Governor vetoed it, there were a lot of school districts concerned about how they were going to be funded,” said Senate Minority Leader Sen. Derrick Simmons.
“The legislature on both ends, including our Lt. Governor and Speaker, very much wants to fund education and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure our teachers and students are properly provided for,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Sen. Dean Kirby.
Now what about the School Recognition Program?
“Those types of things can be fixed,” said Speaker Philip Gunn. “We notified the Governor that it could be fixed. Did not require a veto. But he chose to veto it so that’s why we’re having to do what we’re doing here today.”
Instead, they decided to work to fix that mistake while they’re in this week. Both chambers suspended the deadlines so they can take up that budget item as well as the Department of Marine Resources budget.
Late Monday, the House and Senate passed House Bill 1806, restoring funding to the School Recognition Program.
