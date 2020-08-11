Hattiesburg bus service receives $1.8 million grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will be adding sidewalks, pedestrian signals and intersection crosswalks thanks in large part to a $1.8 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.
“This administration is committed to rebuilding our nation’s transportation infrastructure even through the current COVID-19 crisis, and this (grant package) will help improve the safety and reliability of transit bus service nationwide as the economy returns,” United States Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement released Tuesday.
Hub City Transit, the City of Hattiesburg’s public transportation wing, was the only Mississippi applicant to receive funding from a national grant pool of about $464 million..
The FTA grant will cover 80 percent of the price tag for the infrastructure improvement projects.
The City of Hattiesburg will be responsible for another $450,000, boosting the total combined costs of the projects to about $2.25 million.
“Millions of Americans rely on public transportation to access healthcare, jobs and other vital services,” FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams said in the release. “During this unprecedented time, we need to ensure access and mobility for the riders who depend on our nation’s bus systems.”
Demand for the FTA’s “Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program” far exceeded available funds.
The FTA received 282 applications from 51 states and territories totaling about $1.8 billion in funding requests.
