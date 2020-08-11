Department of Marine Resources funding remains in limbo

“It’s certainly frustrating,” Wiggins said. “I didn’t think it was a done deal based on my dealings back when we broke at the end of the session. To me, it wasn’t a done deal just knowing what was coming out of the house. It’s not like we’re reinventing the wheel. The Senate has wanted us to continue doing what has been done before with a little tweak here and there, but that is clearly not what the House wants.”