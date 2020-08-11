Columbia Fire Department receives $40K FEMA grant

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Department has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker announced the grant.
The department will use the funds to buy a new Cascade system, which is used to refill the air tanks at the department. Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Berard said the department used grant money last year to replace the air tanks and is thankful for the support.
“Them stepping in and helping our local fire departments means a lot,” Berard said. “We don’t get to see them a whole lot on the ground level, but them being able to funnel money toward us to purchase new equipment to do great things and better serve the community. Also our local government, mayor and board of alderman having our back helps us out tremendously.”
The department expects to have the new machine in about three months.
