Wayne County schools start with delivered educational packet, meals

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - School started today for Wayne County School District students with mandatory distance learning in place.
While students aren’t yet allowed to come back on campus, educational packets and hot meals are being delivered to them.
School administrators, teachers and cafeteria workers were out delivering the items on buses Monday, making sure the kids have what they need to start their classes.
One parent who met the bus with her child says she’s relieved that the school decided to delay the return to on-campus classes.
“Right now, I don’t think they should be in school,” she said. “I think they should do this so we can do the packages at home for right now.”
Another parent also felt the decision was a smart move.
“This way they’re safe,” the parent said. “We don’t have to worry about them going to school and not being safe, so yeah, it’s a good thing to me.”
One student who met the bus that came by her house today had this to say.
“Thank you, because a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to eat since the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Buses will be delivering the educational packets and meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week until on-campus classes resume.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.