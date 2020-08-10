Two Pine Belt school districts go back to school Monday, but with a twist

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Both Wayne County School District and East Jasper Consolidated School District returned to learning Monday.
However, both districts are taking an alternative route to teaching amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Wayne County remains a hot spot for COVID-19, something district leaders are taking seriously.
“We want to make sure we meet our needs to our kids until we can get them into school,” said Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch.
The Wayne County School District initially planned to start back with an AB schedule today. But, positive cases continue to rise in the area- prompting officials to make alternative plans for schools.
Teachers and staff members will ride school buses. They will drop off instructional packets and meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We will be starting a food delivery and packets,” said Branch. “We’re going to start with a distance this year. With our cases rising the way they have been, we definitely want to keep our kids- get to them, get them some work, get some contact with them, but we’re not ready to come back to school just yet.”
Superintendent Branch also added the district will continue this method for a few weeks, hoping to see a decline in cases.
Meanwhile another Pine Belt school district also resumes classes today.
The students of East Jasper Consolidated School District will participate in an at home or virtual plan. Officials say they will do this for the remainder of August.
Officials say this is an effort to keep students and staff safe.
“I always go for the safety-first approach, and so I just felt like the cases were going to continue to rise,” said East Jasper Consolidated School District Superintendent Nadene Arrington.
