Sacred Heart students in upper grades learning virtually until Aug. 17

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sacred Heart Catholic School started back Thursday, but only some grades are back in the classroom.
“When the governor did his mandate for Forrest County, we had to kind of rethink because we were going to open with our students actually coming to school,”said Dr. Elizabeth Yankay, high school princilpal. “The high school as well as the elementary.”
Students in seventh through 12th grades will be learning virtually until Aug. 17. Yankay says school administration felt this was the best option for students.
“I think it’s been very positive with the high school, because we use Google meet and Google classroom as our main way of talking to our students and instructing them,” Yankay said. “They follow along. The teacher has the lesson that has activities and homework.”
Grades seventh through 12th are on an A/B schedule in order to help reduce the amount of class changing and foot traffic in the hallways.
“We came up with if we did four class periods a day with one being everyday of the week, there would be less movement in the building, students would have fewer books to carry, wouldn’t have to have lockers and things like that,” Yankay said.
Pre-K through sixth grade students, who chose to return traditionally, are back in the classroom.
Yankay says temperature checks, mask requirements and other precautions have been put in place to provide a safe learning environment for students.
“They do the social distancing,” said Yankay. “They worked out new lunch schedules and PE schedules. In the fourth, fifth and sixth grades, the teachers rotate, where used to the students rotated from English to Math to Science. It cuts down all the movement in the building.”
As of right now, seventh through 12th grade students will return to the traditional classroom setting Aug. 17.
