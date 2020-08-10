One person injured in Wayne County crash Sunday

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency first responders were called to Clark’s Exxon on Highway 45 in Wayne County shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday where an 18-wheeler crashed into the store.
The driver of the rig lost control of his truck after it struck an SUV crossing the highway, according to Wayne County Fire Coordinator Rufus Landrum. The person driving that car was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The 18-wheeler struck a gas pump along with two columns holding up the outside canopy, and the front facade of the store was heavily damaged in the accident. No one inside the store was injured.
According to authorities, all safety mechanisms worked properly in keeping fuel from leaking out of the storage tanks after the gas pump was damaged.
Responding to the accident include, the Buckatunna Fire Department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
