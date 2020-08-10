Miss. woman arrested, accused of attacking ambulance crew with machete

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was charged after police say she charged at an ambulance crew with a machete, WTVA reports.
Tupelo Police Capt. Chuck McDougald said an ambulance crew was tending to a patient on North Church Street on Saturday. Paramedics were in the rear of the ambulance when a woman jumped into the driver’s seat.
McDougald said the woman tried to drive away, but a paramedic was able to turn the key off and stop the ambulance.
That’s when the woman jumped out and charged with a machete, he said.
Officers were able to chase the woman down and arrest her. She currently faces misdemeanor charges.
No injuries were reported.
