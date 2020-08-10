Laurel police investigating shooting; suspect in custody

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened on West 12th Street around 1:40 p.m.
LPD officials said the victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.
One suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
