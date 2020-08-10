East Jasper students start school with paper materials

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the East Jasper School District expected to start with online learning but ran into a few issues setting it up.
The district provided learning materials in packets for each student for the first week of school. At Heidelberg Junior High and William J. Berry Elementary, parents picked up those learning packets for the school week of Aug. 10.
East Jasper Superintendent Dr. Nadene Arrington says the district had trouble finalizing the details of online learning.
“We had some delays with Google classroom, so we wanted to make sure that all of our students still had access to learning activities,” Arrington said.
The district is working to set up Google classroom and will let parents know as soon it is set up. The district hopes to have the program set up later this week but is preparing enough packets for next week as well, just in case. Arrington says the district had packets prepared for students unable to access online learning.
“100% of our kids will not have connectivity, and/or devices, so the packets were in place already,” Arrington says.
While the district used CARES Act funding to purchase devices for students who need them, those devices have not arrived yet.
“Basically everyone in the country is trying to secure devices for virtual learning,” Arrington said. “Devices are on back order, so now that is the challenge that we are experiencing in East Jasper.”
Arrington says the district is taking each new day and challenge one step at a time and knows that picking up materials is not the most convenient, but is working with the resources it has.
“Even though there was a delay on our end and issues with rolling out Google classroom, we did not want there to be a delay with kids receiving some type of instruction,” says Arrington.
The plan is to use the paper route for all students until Google classroom is completely set up. Then those with devices and the internet can upload assignments online.
Students waiting on devices to come in will still get paper materials.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.