Rain returning to Pine Belt this week

Rex Thompson's Sunday evening forecast 08/09
By Rex Thompson | August 9, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 5:38 PM

Overnight you can expect some patchy light fog in the Pine Belt. It will be humid with lows in the mid-70s.

On Monday expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

For Tuesday through Friday look for a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

For next weekend look for a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.