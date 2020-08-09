Rain returning to Pine Belt this week

Overnight you can expect some patchy light fog in the Pine Belt. It will be humid with lows in the mid-70s.
On Monday expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
For Tuesday through Friday look for a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For next weekend look for a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
