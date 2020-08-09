Local businesses put together pop-up shop in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Small businesses set up a pop-up shop at the Jasper County Community Center Sunday.
Local businesses donated $20 to the community center to set up booths to sell their products.
Clothes, art, food and more will be available at the pop-up shop.
A Laurel social club will be giving away backpacks to students on a first-come, first-serve basis, starting at 3 p.m.
Organizer Tomeka Ducksworth says she wanted to support small businesses after the pandemic.
“I have a small business that is called, ‘Jack of All Trades,’ and I came in contact with another small business, ‘Kamz Klosets,’ and we decided we would do a pop-up shop to support other small businesses and put them out there,” said Ducksworth.
The pop-up shop will be held from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
