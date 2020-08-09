Golden Eagles grapple with uncertainty, focused on season-opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Golden Eagles prepare for their September 3 season-opener against South Alabama, it’s hard to ignore what’s happening around them in the world of college football.
On USM’s fourth day of fall camp, the Mid-American Conference became the first conference affiliated with the Football Bowl Subdivision to cancel its fall football season. The MAC intends to play football in the spring.
Despite all of the news around the country, Southern Miss goes to work as normal. However, coach Jay Hopson and company are prepared to call an audible or two throughout a 2020 season certain to be unlike any other.
“Our kids and coaches know what our plan is and we’ve got to stick to it and we’ve got to be ready to kick the ball off September 3,” Hopson said. “That’s what’s on our schedule and we’re crazy if we prepare any other way.”
“The most disciplined team, the team that comes together the most will be the team that wins this year,” said USM senior linebacker Swayze Bozeman. “If we can come together and play united, be a more united team than we were last year. We’re all we got and we’re all we need. The more disciplined team is definitely going to win this year and I feel like we have the leaders, we have the guys and the coaches to do that.”
