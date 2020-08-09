Former NFL players host camp for Columbia youth

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a hot Saturday morning at Columbia Water Park, but it was well worth it for a group of about 30 campers.
They were able to learn the game of football from former NFL players like Eric Matthews and Brandon McDonald.
Matthews and West Marion grad Anthony Mitchell teamed up about five years ago to host free youth camps around Mississippi – traveling from Tupelo all the way to Columbia.
“It’s not really about the football as much as it is teaching character and life development,” Mitchell said. “And that’s something we’re really trying to resonate with this camp.”
“We’ve been doing this camp for five years here in Mississippi and love ‘em,” said Matthews, who was a part of the Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI championship team. “It’s just something I’m passionate about to me just because of the whole concept of teaching kids the basics.”
“This is what I enjoy doing now that I’m done playing,” said McDonald, a Collins grad who won a couple state titles with coach Bruce Merchant. “Giving back to the younger generation and just trying to give them the keys and the fundamentals to help them be successful.”
