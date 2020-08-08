Wanted Lamar Co. car chase suspect identified

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that was involved in a car chase Saturday afternoon.
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sternell “Kaynine” Johnson is wanted following the chase that resulted in multiple arrests and capturing of drugs and weapons on Weathersby Road in Hattiesburg.
Two other men who were involved in the chase were arrested shortly after it ended when their vehicle ran into a fence on Hillside Drive.
If you see Johnson or know his whereabouts, please contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 794-1005 or the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 544-7800 as soon as possible.
