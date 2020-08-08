Wanted Forrest Co. suspect captured in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal arrested the suspect connected to an aggravated assault and grand larceny investigation that is taking place in Forrest County Saturday.
JCSD’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant on McCarty Henderson Road in south Jones County after getting information about the suspect, Leon Jesse Trevino.
Trevino was wanted for his connection to an aggravated assault and grand larceny of a vehicle in Forrest County.
Trevino is now in custody and being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting to be transferred to Forrest County.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.