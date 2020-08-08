VA awards over $2.1M to end Miss. Veteran homlessness

By WDAM Staff | August 8, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 10:20 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several organizations in Mississippi will receive over $2M to help Veteran homelessness in the state.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, the gran was announced Friday as a part of their Supportive Services for Veteran Family Program (SSVF).

Two of the organizations receiving grants serve residents in south Mississippi.

The program has helped low-income Veteran families since its launch in 2010.

Reports say Veteran homelessness has been cut in half across the United States.

