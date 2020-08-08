VA awards over $2.1M to end Miss. Veteran homlessness

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several organizations in Mississippi will receive over $2M to help Veteran homelessness in the state.
According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, the gran was announced Friday as a part of their Supportive Services for Veteran Family Program (SSVF).
Two of the organizations receiving grants serve residents in south Mississippi.
The program has helped low-income Veteran families since its launch in 2010.
Reports say Veteran homelessness has been cut in half across the United States.
